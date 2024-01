BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire along Pudding Stone Lane in Bethel Park.

It started around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Part of the home collapsed as crews were battling the flames.

KDKA-TV Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Salvation Army says everyone got out safely, along with their pets.

The county fire marshal is investigating the cause.