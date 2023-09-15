Crews battle massive commercial fire in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire in the City of Butler.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Cliff Street and Center Avenue.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that Route 356 (East Wayne Street) that runs above the area where the fire is being fought has been shut down in both directions.

No detour information has been provided at this time.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.