Crews battle fire at wood recycling plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews from the Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department battled a large fire at a wood recycling plant Saturday.

The plant features a lot of mulch, which is highly combustible.

More than 20 fire departments from Allegheny, Washington, and Beaver counties responded to the blaze. Crews fought with the fire for more than five hours.

The flames were eventually knocked out. No injuries were reported.