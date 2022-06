DERRY BOROUGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a large fire at an abandoned auto garage in Westmoreland County.

Crews responded to a fire at a building on West 2nd Street in Derry Borough on June 7, 2022. (Photo Credit: Maia Layne)

Westmoreland County 911 said Tuesday that crews battled the fire at the garage in Derry Borough.

No injuries or entrapment were reported.