Crews battle Ellwood City house fire for several hours overnight

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) -- Firefighters in Ellwood City spent several hours overnight battling a house fire along Hazen Avenue.

Crews tell KDKA that the fire broke out around 10:30 on Monday night.

Significant damage was done to the house.

Crews had some difficulty extinguishing the flames because the house was located on a steep hill.

Neighbors say someone was in the house, but they were able to safely get out.

The Red Cross is now assisting them. 

First published on August 9, 2022 / 3:17 AM

