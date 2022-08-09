Crews battle Ellwood City house fire for several hours overnight
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) -- Firefighters in Ellwood City spent several hours overnight battling a house fire along Hazen Avenue.
Crews tell KDKA that the fire broke out around 10:30 on Monday night.
Significant damage was done to the house.
Crews had some difficulty extinguishing the flames because the house was located on a steep hill.
Neighbors say someone was in the house, but they were able to safely get out.
The Red Cross is now assisting them.
