Crescent Township Police officers save ducklings from storm drain

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - It was a big save on Saturday morning for officers from the Crescent Township Police Department.

An officer noticed a duck circling a storm drain on Stoops Ferry Road, causing a traffic hazard.

While clearing the road, the officer also heard ducklings crying and realized they had fallen into the storm drain.

The Moon Township Water Authority along with PennDOT joined in the effort to help them.

crescent-twp-ducklings-2.jpg
Crescent Township Police Department

They were able to remove the ducklings from the storm drain and reunite them with their mother.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 6:36 PM

