Crescent Township police trying to find person who abandoned dog

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are trying to find out who abandoned an emaciated dog in Crescent Township.

A resident told police that a driver pulled into the driveway of an abandoned house and let the dog out of the car. Police said the caller told them that the driver threw a ball, getting the dog to chase it, before driving away.

(Photo: Crescent Township Police Department)

Police took in "Beans" and gave her two bowls of food and water. Officers transported her to the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society facility in Pittsburgh, where she got some peanut butter, "much-deserved attention" and veterinary care.

The caller described the car as a dark, possibly blue, four-door sedan that matched the description of a possible new model Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Anyone with information about Beans or the vehicle is asked to call the Crescent Township Police Department.