Creepy crawlers and critters: Staying on top of bug, insect, and pest problems in your home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Have you seen them? Insects and flying pests are getting a start on their summer.

Insects and pests can show up in the worst places at the most inopportune time, usually accompanied by a scream.

While the weather in Western Pa. is starting to break and people are enjoying the warmer temperatures, so did the insects and pests.

"I'm getting a lot of calls on insects. Now that we've gotten some hot weather some flying insects such as paper wasps. Carpenter bees are beginning to come out," said Russ Rusiski with Complete Pest Control Services.

All sorts of creepy and crawling things are keeping Rusiski's business hopping, such as termites.

"April's been hot and cold, mostly cold. So the swarms are a little bit later," Rusiski said.

Ants are starting to appear in more homes, as well.

"It really started in March and it's really exploding now that it's getting warm," Rusiski added.

Ant spray that can be used around doors may not keep the insects out of your home, but Rusiski says it will certainly help cut down on the impact.

Rusiski says that products like Raid or Black Flag are effective, but that homeowners tend to overuse these type of products.

Carpenter bees are another type of insect that are back in full force.

"They look very aggressive and very, very intimidating. And they can sting, but they almost generally don't," Rusiski said.

If you want to get rid of bees or wasps, watch where they go, and generally, if you can find the hole and treat the hole, that's enough.

If you have a pet, Rusiski says most treatments won't harm them, but it's always good to read the precautions on the labels, and always follow the directions.

Rusiski also suggests using treatment products in the cooler hours in the evening when the insects are less actively and more likely to be in their nests.

When it comes to four-legged creatures and critters, you may end up on a waiting list if you call an exterminator right now.

Last weekend's warm weather brought an explosion of business to area exterminators, and when it comes to the creepy scale, mice top the list.

"They'll come in all through the year looking for shelter, and food," Rusiski said.

Rusiski says that a crack under a garage door is one of many welcome mats for mice, with another common area being where the air conditioning hose comes into a home.

If you find yourself in a situation once a mouse has gotten into your home, Rusiski says you should invest in traps.

If you hear some sort of creature in your attic, there's a good chance that it could be a raccoon or a squirrel.

Outside the home, skunks and possums and groundhogs tend to be be found under a deck, patio, or shed.

Rusiski says that no creatures should be taken lightly, adding that some could carry rabies.

If you have an issue with something in your attic or outdoors, you're best to call someone to come trap them and remove them.