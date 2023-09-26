Director of Pittsburgh-area children's learning center accused of stealing over $800K

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The director of a Pittsburgh-area children's learning center is accused of stealing over $800,000 in funds, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

During Sammi Jo Whittaker's time as a director at Creative Minds Learning Center in Castle Shannon, the district attorney's office said she used her access to the organization's bank account and credit cards to pay for "various personal expenses."

The investigation into 36-year-old Whittaker of Beechview began after the owner of Creative Minds Learning Center reported the suspected theft to the Castle Shannon Police Department in March of this year.

Investigators with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said they learned Whittaker forged signatures on about 280 checks and she used PayPal to funnel funds from the organization to her personal accounts.

The district attorney's office said she was hired at Creative Minds Learning Center as a teacher in 2012 and was promoted to director in 2016.

According to Creative Minds Learning Center's website, the "integrative learning facility" located on Mount Lebanon Boulevard teaches kids ranging in age from six weeks to 10 years.

Whittaker has been charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity, six counts of forgery, two counts of access device fraud, unlawful use of a computer, criminal attempt and misapplication of entrusted property.

Whittaker is awaiting a preliminary hearing, the district attorney's office said.