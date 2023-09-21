Hit-and-run crash spills ice cream all over Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A hit-and-run crash spilled ice cream all over the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County on Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, the hit-and-run crash happened on the Turnpike at mile marker 110.6 in Somerset Township at around 12:47 a.m.

Police said the driver of a truck tractor with a flatbed trailer with colored tarps covering its load hit the driver of a Freightliner truck. The crash caused the Freightliner truck to roll over onto its side, spilling the ice cream.

Police said the truck tractor driver fled the scene towards Bedford. The Freightliner driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The right lane of the Pennsylvania Turnpike where the crash happened was closed for six hours as crews cleaned up.

Anyone with information can call state police at 814-445-9606.