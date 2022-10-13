Crash shuts down eastbound portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike

Crash shuts down portion of turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A crash between two trucks has caused an eastbound closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

State police confirm to KDKA that the turnpike eastbound is closed between the Cranberry and New Castle exits.

Only minor injuries were reported but the cleanup is expected to take "some time" due to spilled diesel fuel.

Here is the detour:

I-376 West 10.8 miles



US 422 East 14.6 miles



I-79 South 40.0 miles



Enter PA Turnpike (Exit 77) at Cranberry #28

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest details.