Fatal crash expected to close part of Route 422 westbound for hours

HARRISVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The coroner was called to a crash that is expected to close part of Route 422 westbound in Butler County for hours.

PennDOT said Route 422 westbound is closed between Exit PA 68 -- Jefferson Street and Exit PA 8 North -- Harrisville because of a crash. The estimated reopening time is 6:15 p.m., but that could change, PennDOT said.

Dispatchers confirmed the coroner was called to the scene. No other information was immediately available.

