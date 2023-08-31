Fatal crash expected to close part of Route 422 westbound for hours

Watch CBS News
HARRISVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The coroner was called to a crash that is expected to close part of Route 422 westbound in Butler County for hours. 

PennDOT said Route 422 westbound is closed between Exit PA 68 -- Jefferson Street and Exit PA 8 North -- Harrisville because of a crash. The estimated reopening time is 6:15 p.m., but that could change, PennDOT said. 

Dispatchers confirmed the coroner was called to the scene. No other information was immediately available. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on August 31, 2023 / 2:34 PM

