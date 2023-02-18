Watch CBS News
Coroner called to crash that closed part of Interstate 376 in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coroner has been called to a crash on Interstate 376 in Beaver County on Friday night. 

The crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 376 eastbound between Exit 39 and Exit 45, PennDOT said on Twitter.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

