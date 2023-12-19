Watch CBS News
Crash on Interstate 279 opens HOV lanes to all inbound traffic except trucks

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A crash on the Parkway North has resulted in the opening of the HOV lanes to all inbound traffic except for trucks.

While the accident was cleared just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, residual delays will linger, causing the HOV lanes to remain open through the morning.

"Due to a crash on I-279 (Parkway North), the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes will open to all inbound traffic except trucks this morning," PennDOT press officer Steve Cowan said. "The HOV lanes will be delayed in opening in the outbound direction this afternoon."

First published on December 19, 2023 / 9:38 AM EST

