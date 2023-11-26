Watch CBS News
Crash in West Mifflin briefly knocks out power in the area

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Power has since been restored following a crash in West Mifflin. 

Overnight, a crash on Greensprings Avenue near Kennywood led to a power outage in the area. 

Quick work from Duquesne Light was able to restore power to the customers impacted by the crash. 

It's not known what led to the crash or the condition of the driver. 

We have reached out to police and are awaiting comment. 

First published on November 26, 2023 / 7:05 AM EST

