Crash in East Liberty sends four people to the hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people are in the hospital and two are in critical condition after a crash in East Liberty.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 12:15 a.m., a van and a car collided at East Liberty Avenue and Larimer Avenue.

Once police and EMS arrived on the scene, the occupants of both vehicles had been able to get themselves out, but the car sustained heavy damage and caught on fire.

There were four people inside the car, three of them were taken to the hospital while the other had walked away and refused any kind of medical attention.

The van rolled on its side and the driver was the only occupant.

They were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the van and three of the people in the car were taken to the hospital, with two of those people in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.