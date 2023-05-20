Cranberry woman accused of stealing $19,000 from dental patients

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Cranberry Township woman is facing charges after she's accused of taking nearly $19,000 in cash from dental patients.

The Butler Eagle reports Kimberly Cook was charged with two counts of felony theft. This comes after fraudulent transactions were discovered at General Dental Associates in Cranberry.

Cook had been working there since 2021, and according to police, someone from General Dental reached out to them in April. Cook was in charge of accepting payments from patients and insurance reimbursements.

The company said it appeared 46 times she entered payments made by cash as a credit card payment. Cook admitted to stealing cash payments, according to police.