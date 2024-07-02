Cranberry Township police ask all residents to shelter in place and lock doors during search for "suspicious person"

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Cranberry Township police are asking all residents to shelter in place and lock their doors while officers search for a "suspicious person."

Township police posted an alert to social media on Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. asking people to avoid the area of Glen Eden, Freshcorn, Powell and Unionville roads until further notice.

In an update about 30 minutes later, police said they're looking for a person wearing a Washington football shirt and/or hat. Anyone who sees this person is asked to call 911.

Officials did not provide any additional information. Dispatchers would only confirm police activity in the area of the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.



