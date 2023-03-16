Cranberry Township hosting a hard to recycle event this weekend
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - This weekend, you can get a jump start on that spring cleaning.
Cranberry Township is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event that will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
It'll be at the public works building off Route 19.
They will be accepting TVs, printers, paint, batteries, cleaning products, light bulbs, and lawn and garden sprays.
There will be a fee to drop off items and registration is required.
