Cranberry Township hosting a hard to recycle event this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - This weekend, you can get a jump start on that spring cleaning. 

Cranberry Township is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event that will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

It'll be at the public works building off Route 19. 

They will be accepting TVs, printers, paint, batteries, cleaning products, light bulbs, and lawn and garden sprays. 

There will be a fee to drop off items and registration is required. 

You can do this at this link

First published on March 16, 2023 / 5:35 AM

