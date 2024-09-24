Pittsburgh-area man accused of beating parents faces attempted homicide charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Crafton is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly beating his parents inside their home on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the Allegheny County Police Department said 36-year-old Michael Provenzano was charged with two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

Authorities said police in Crafton Borough were called to a home around 9 a.m. on Oregon Avenue for a report of an assault. At the scene, first responders found a man and a woman beaten inside the home. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

When police arrived, they took Provenzano into custody. He is the son of the victims, Allegheny County police said.

After talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, police said investigators determined Provenzano assaulted his parents. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.