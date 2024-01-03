Road in Penn Hills remains closed after man was found shot in the middle of the street

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A man was found shot and lying in the road in Penn Hills surrounded by bullets on Wednesday morning in Penn Hills.

It was around 8:45 a.m. when calls began to come in about an incident along Crab Hollow Road - once on the scene, police found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest and surrounded by bullet casings.

They also found a car nearby with multiple bullet holes that had crashed into a home.

Amilo Herd said he and his brother rushed out to see what was going on and to help if they could.

"My brother went up the street and saw a young man shot in the street," he recalled. "He noticed afterward once the police came and addressed the person who was shot that my car had been shot and that we noticed the other car, and there were bullets everywhere else. It was quite shocking."

Crab Hollow Road remains closed as investigators continue to process the scene.

The man shot was rushed to the hospital and his identity and condition have not been released.

Police are looking for the person who shot him.

