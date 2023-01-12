Inflation slowed to 6.5% in December from a year ago

New inflation numbers out Thursday New inflation numbers out Thursday 01:42

Inflation subsided in December, reflecting the smallest annual increase since October 2021, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index rose at an annual rate of 6.5%, in line with economists' expectations.

Core prices, which exclude energy and food, rose 5.7% from the year before.

Increases in the cost of food, shelter and gas for heating and cooking were offset by falling prices for gasoline, energy services and other commodities.

Wall Street is looking for signs that the Federal Reserve's regime of rate hikes may be coming to an end. Raising interest rates slows inflation by making it more expensive to buy things, but it also depresses stock prices.

"The market has priced in a very optimistic scenario about CPI in the previous days," noted Maria Vassalou, co-chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in a Thursday email.

She added, "The numbers came in at exactly the expectations level. That means that some of the optimism in the markets may get unwound both in equities and fixed income."

Supply chain snarls that drove big jumps the cost of goods last year have largely unraveled. Consumers have also shifted much of their spending away from physical goods and instead toward services, such as travel and entertainment. As a result, the cost of goods, including used cars, furniture and clothing, has dropped for three straight months.

With reporting by the Associated Press.