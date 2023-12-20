COVID-19, RSV and flu cases spike as UPMC reinstates mask wearing to slow spread

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is reinstating its mask mandate.

The chief medical officer at UPMC told KDKA-TV that in the last six to eight weeks, more and more people are being treated for respiratory illnesses.

The health system is asking everyone to mask up to slow the spread.

"That's why the mask inside the hospital and inside the clinics is starting back up. It's not for any other reason. It doesn't have to do with political issues or anything else. We want to do the right things for you," said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC's chief medical officer.

In Allegheny County, there are more than 2,500 confirmed cases of the flu to date, with influenza being the dominant strain.

Dr. Brian Lamb with Allegheny Health Network told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah how effective the vaccine is against fighting that strain.

"Every year we hope we're about at least 50% coverage, and we're expected to be at least at that point this year," Lamb said.

Health care professionals say there are steps you can take to protect yourself: mask up, stay home if you are sick and wash your hands.