Medical experts expect COVID-19 cases to rise over the summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As we hit the unofficial start of the summer, COVID continues to linger around.

Cases are once again rising in our area, as people have their first normal Memorial Day in about three years.

According to the CDC, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, and Westmoreland counties have a "high" community level of COVID-19.

"Which is not surprising with more contagious variants and with people back to their activities," infectious disease physician Dr. Amesh Adalja said.

Medical leaders said that the rise in cases is nothing compared to the height of cases during the pandemic.

"What we're seeing now, it's a little bit closer to what we saw in January, which was the beginning of omicron," Allegheny Health Network internal medicine doctor Brian Lamb said.

Another good sign is that hospitalizations are not increasing at the same rate in our area as cases are, and medical systems are not overwhelmed with this uptick.

"Because so much immunity is in the population, and we have so many tools to keep people out of the hospital," Dr. Adalja said.

According to the CDC, people in "high" community level counties should consider wearing a mask in public areas regardless of vaccination status. Adalja said it's not a one-size-fits-all system but if you are at more risk, you should consider wearing one.

Lamb suggests keeping a mask on you for when you are indoors.

"You've done all this to keep yourself safe, you might as well do that little bit extra," Dr. Lamb said.

It's suggested that you take advantage of the weather and try to have more outdoor events. If you are in a more crowded setting like the pool or Kennywood, try and spread out.

Doctors said that we are entering a time where we will have to live with COVID because it will never be gone. They hope that the medical field will soon be able to treat it like other respiratory diseases.

"That's what the goal has always been, to shift the level of disease to the milder side," Adalja said.

According to health experts, we should continue to see cases increase, but as long as infections are milder, we are moving in the right direction. They said the best protection is to make sure you are vaccinated and boosted.