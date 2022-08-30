COVID-19 and the potential link to diabetes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It seems like a week doesn't pass that we don't hear about another after-effect of covid-19.

The latest is a report that covid-19 may lead to an increased risk for diabetes.

So is it true, and what else do we need to watch out for?

So many aftershocks from covid are being blamed on the virus, but CBS News medical expert, Dr. David Agus, said that may be overreaching.

As we learn to live with covid-19, there is no question some things linger.

"Sometimes, the effect of cough and lung issues can last much longer," said Dr. Agus.

Dr. Agus said the nature of covid concerns extends beyond recovery.

"Lasting lung issues, lasting potentially inflammation issues of the heart, and lasting fussy fatigue syndromes that can be kin to the startup covid. All of those are real," the doctor added.

And history points in a couple of key directions.

"Some of the cardiac or heart issues as well as lung issues may be lasting and individuals."

At the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Abhijit Duggal said they have seen covid-19 patients showing a greater risk for diabetes.

"This is something we are seeing that kind of goes hand in hand, but we cannot prove right now that this is the cause of diabetes itself," said Dr. Duggal.

"There are going to be headlines to come out, 'Covid can raise the risk of diabetes.' It could raise the risk of you know, depression and other things. Most of those are what we call associations. It's not necessarily causal, but it's an association," Agus said.

And in some cases, these are preexisting medical conditions that are revealed by covid care and blamed on covid.

"So, I wouldn't be alarmist in it. But what we do know is that the vaccines and the boosters help dramatically in terms of blocking the long-term ramifications of covid-19," Dr. Agus said.

When the pandemic began, traditional checkups, and basic diagnostic medical care, were put on hold; we avoided the doctor out of necessity. Dr. Agus said it's only logical that as we've returned to the doctor, we are seeing an uptick in diagnoses of cancer, diabetes, and other things.

But are there people with long-haul covid who have heart and lung issues?

Yes, and that's why Dr. Agus continues to advocate for the vaccine and boosters--to try and handle covid before it can create long-haul issues.