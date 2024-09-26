Couple charged with selling Pittsburgh-area property they didn't own for $65K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple is accused of selling a three-acre property they didn't own for $65,000.

Timothy King and Amber Tarr of Yukon are already in jail on unrelated charges, but now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said they're facing charges of theft by deception and criminal conspiracy after they sold a property that wasn't theirs.

According to a Facebook post seen by detectives, King and Tarr listed a three-acre property that included a mobile home and outbuilding.

Investigators said the victim contacted King and Tarr, and after visiting the property, the victim agreed to buy it under an owner finance agreement.

The victim told detectives that she and Tarr visited a notary and signed a sales agreement in January, agreeing to a $20,000 down payment and monthly payments of $800.

The victim expected to move onto the property that month, but the district attorney's office said after multiple move-in attempts, King and Tarr hadn't left. In August, the victim said she noticed the house was empty, but when she tried to get the keys, King gave her excuses.

After reaching out to an attorney, the DA's office said the victim learned the property wasn't owned by King and Tarr. The Pet Adoption League owned the land and had evicted King and Tarr for not paying their rent. The nonprofit provided a copy of the deed to detectives.