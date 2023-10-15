County police investigating late-night stabbing just outside of Pittsburgh

PITCAIRN (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition and an investigation is underway after a late-night stabbing just outside of Pittsburgh.

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, they were called to Pitcairn just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

County 911 was notified of a possible stabbing in the 400 block of 2nd Street after Pitcairn Police found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

From there, Allegheny County Police were called to assist.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any details regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers with information can remain anonymous.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details