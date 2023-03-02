Watch CBS News
County police investigate after two people shot in McKees Rocks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A woman and a man are both in stable condition following a shooting in McKees Rocks. 

According to county police, they were called to a scene in the 100 block of Irwin Street. 

Once they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. 

Later, a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. 

Both are in stable condition and Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 8:10 AM

