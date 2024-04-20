County police announce arrest of suspect in shooting that put a woman in the hospital

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that put one woman in the hospital.

According to county police, Sharpsburg Police requested assistance after a woman was found shot late on Friday night.

The woman was found inside a home in the 300 block of Linden Avenue and she had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

After speaking with witnesses, county detectives learned that an argument had happened inside the home and 39-year-old Robby Booker had fired one shot, hitting the woman in the leg.

Police also learned that at the time of the shooting, there were two kids inside the home.

Officers from the Blawnox Police Department were able to find Booker just a short time later in the 900 block of Main Street in Sharpsburg and he was taken into custody.

Now, Booker is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and firearms violations.

He is being housed at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.