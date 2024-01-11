County Executive Sara Innamorato announces half-million-dollar investment in Child Care Matters program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced on Wednesday $500,000 in additional funding for a child care pilot program.

The money clears the waitlist for the Child Care Matters program which provides childcare subsidies for 28 families and opens up more slots for qualifying families.

Allegheny County is encouraging families who aren't sure if they qualify to reach out to the Early Learning Resource Center.

"Even if you don't qualify for this program, they will help you find childcare that suits your needs and find out what you could be eligible for," Innamorato said.

In order to qualify, families must meet working or educational hour requirements as well as income requirements.

For example, a family of four must make between $60,000 and $90,000/year in order to qualify.

Back in April 2022, the Allegheny County Department of Child Initiatives and the Early Learning Resource Center began the pilot program and it quickly filled up, causing a waitlist that, up until the announcement of this funding, had 28 families on it.

It's estimated that 15,000 children in Allegheny County qualify for the program.

The investment in the Child Care Matters program comes from funding provided by the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in 2021.