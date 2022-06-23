Watch CBS News
Local News

County council votes to remove residency requirement for dispatchers

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County dispatchers and shift commanders are now able to live outside of county lines.

Allegheny County Council voted to remove the residency requirement, effective immediately.

Other county workers now excluded from the residency requirement include registered nurses at the Kane Centers, and healthcare workers at the Allegheny County Jail.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 4:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.