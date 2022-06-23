County council votes to remove residency requirement for dispatchers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County dispatchers and shift commanders are now able to live outside of county lines.
Allegheny County Council voted to remove the residency requirement, effective immediately.
Other county workers now excluded from the residency requirement include registered nurses at the Kane Centers, and healthcare workers at the Allegheny County Jail.
