Costco recalls hummus products due to mold issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Costco is recalling some of its hummus products for possible mold.

They are recalling certain Kirkland Signature brand Pine Nut Hummus, sold between Sept. 21 to Oct. 18. The mold was found in the pine nut topping on the product, Costco said in an alert to consumers.

The products have a Best Before date of Nov. 26, 2022.

Anyone who purchased the product can return it to Costco for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, visit this link.