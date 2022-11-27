Cost of Christmas trees up this holiday season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The holiday rush is on for Christmas trees, but you'll have to pay extra for the traditional tree.
The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 last year. Now, experts said, that same spruce, fir, or pine could set you back about $80 to $100.
Oregon is the nation's top supplier of holiday trees.
Many growers said they have to raise prices because of droughts, wildfires, and higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and labor.
