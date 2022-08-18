Cosmo on Carson to close in September as owners eye transition to sports bar

Cosmo on Carson to close in September as owners eye transition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular nightclub on the South Side is shutting down.

Frank Catroppa, the co-owner of Cosmo on Carson, said Wednesday that the business eyes a transition from a nightclub to a sports bar. Cosmo on Carson will close its doors on Sept. 4.

The move comes as the South Side has been plagued with violence after months of shootings.

"There's been a string of issues in the South Side," Catroppa said. "The issues are at night when a lot of the bars are closed."

"I just feel like the whole neighborhood needs to be reinvented," South Side resident Wesley Hunter said.

Now, Catroppa and his partners are pivoting. They hope the sports bar will have live betting in the future.

"We would be the first bar in Pennsylvania to do so, where there would be live betting," Catroppa said. "An actual sports bar, there's not one in the South Side. There's a couple in Pittsburgh."

"Us moving toward more of a mid-day-to-early-night-type-of business and staying away from the late night where people are intimidated and afraid to come down at those hours," he added.

Catroppa said the bar would have happy hours and entertainment.

"We are going to take out all these VIP sections, take out the DJ booth," Catroppa said. "Then we will have screens for television games."

Catroppa admitted that there will be challenges as the city fights the ongoing safety issues.

"That is something where the city has to step up and straighten out and get cleared up," Catroppa said. "They know what needs to be done. And with this administration, I firmly believe they are going to get it done."

The co-owner said there are hurdles, including approvals and licenses. If it all goes through, the new concept will open in December, Catroppa said.