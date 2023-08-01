Coroner called to crash on Route 422 in Butler County
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The coroner has been called to a two-vehicle crash in Butler County.
Dispatchers said the coroner was requested at a crash on Route 422 in Summit Township. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m.
Details are limited, but the road is closed in both directions.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
