Coroner called to crash on Route 422 in Butler County

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The coroner has been called to a two-vehicle crash in Butler County.

Dispatchers said the coroner was requested at a crash on Route 422 in Summit Township. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. 

Details are limited, but the road is closed in both directions. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on August 1, 2023 / 5:07 PM

