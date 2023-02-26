Coroner called to the scene of a crash involving a horse and buggy on Saturday night

Crash involving horse and buggy under investigation

Crash involving horse and buggy under investigation

Crash involving horse and buggy under investigation

MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner were called to investigate a crash involving a horse and buggy.

The crash happened on New Castle-Mercer Road, just northeast of New Wilmington.

A medical helicopter was called along with the coroner.

The condition of those involved is not yet known.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details