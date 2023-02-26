Coroner called to the scene of a crash involving a horse and buggy on Saturday night
MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner were called to investigate a crash involving a horse and buggy.
The crash happened on New Castle-Mercer Road, just northeast of New Wilmington.
A medical helicopter was called along with the coroner.
The condition of those involved is not yet known.
