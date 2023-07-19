Coroner called to scene of overturned tractor in Butler County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least one person has died following an overturned tractor incident in Butler County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that police, fire, and medics were called to the scene along Hartmann Road in Jackson Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.

Details surrounding the incident are limited.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.