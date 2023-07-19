Watch CBS News
Local News

Coroner called to scene of overturned tractor in Butler County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least one person has died following an overturned tractor incident in Butler County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that police, fire, and medics were called to the scene along Hartmann Road in Jackson Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.

Details surrounding the incident are limited.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 

First published on July 19, 2023 / 1:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.