Coroner called to scene of house fire in Arnold

ARNOLD (KDKA) -- The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Thursday along Woodmont Avenue in Arnold.

Smoke was seen coming from the back of the home.

Jessica Guay/KDKA

The State Police fire marshal has also been called to the scene.

Crews are still at the scene.

