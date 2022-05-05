Coroner called to scene of house fire in Arnold
ARNOLD (KDKA) -- The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Thursday along Woodmont Avenue in Arnold.
Smoke was seen coming from the back of the home.
The State Police fire marshal has also been called to the scene.
Crews are still at the scene.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
