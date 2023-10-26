Coroner called to scene of deadly rollover crash in Butler County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a rollover crash in Butler County early on Thursday morning.

According to the Butler Township Police Department, an SUV was traveling west on New Castle Road overnight and went airborne after striking an embankment at the dead end/turnaround.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 27-year-old Damian Hall from Butler.

Butler Township police are investigating.