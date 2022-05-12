Watch CBS News
Coroner called to scene of crash in Fayette Co.

REPUBLIC (KDKA) -- The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Fayette County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Stone Church Road in Republic.

Injuries were initially reported in the crash, but it's unclear how many individuals may have been injured or how many fatalities may have occurred.

Police and other first responders are on scene.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 

