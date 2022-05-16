Watch CBS News
Coroner called to scene along Bonzo St. in New Castle

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway and the coroner has been called to the location of a crime scene in Lawrence County.

Limited details are available, but KDKA has been told that the coroner has been called to a residential area along the east side of New Castle.

First responders were called out to Bonzo Street just before 11:30 on Sunday night.

new-castle-bonzo-avenue-shooting.png
KDKA

Officers from several departments were among those responding to the area.

Nearly a dozen police vehicles and crime tape surrounded the scene. 

KDKA is working to learn more about what led up to the incident that prompted the large police presence and for the coroner to be called.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

