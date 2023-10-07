1 man dead after crash at Pittsburgh-area race track

ALEXANDRIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County coroner's office was called for an incident at Keystone Raceway Saturday afternoon.

Ronnie John Ruggiero, 37, of Irwin, Pa., was drag racing his pickup truck when he failed to come to a stop at the end of the track. The vehicle went into the gravel safety pit at a high rate of speed and was stopped by the safety sand mound, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.

Ruggiero died of his injuries at the scene, Coroner Carson added. Ruggiero was wearing a helmet and a five-point harness at the time of the accident.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.