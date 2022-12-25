Watch CBS News
Coroner called to fire scene along Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in Derry Township Saturday evening.

The coroner was called to the scene as well, KDKA has learned. Westmoreland County 911 said the fire started just before 5 p.m. at a home along Pizza Barn Road.

