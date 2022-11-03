Watch CBS News
Coroner called to scene on Route 22; road closed in both directions

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to the scene of a police investigation on Route 22 in Westmoreland County. 

Troopers tweeted that an investigation will be causing "significant traffic back logs" while Route 22 is closed in both directions in the New Alexandria-Blairsville area. 

Police are asking drivers to choose alternate routes.

Details are limited, but Westmoreland County dispatchers confirm the coroner has been called to the scene. 

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on November 3, 2022 / 4:27 PM

