Corey O'Connor confirmed by state Senate as Allegheny County Controller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state senate has confirmed Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor as Allegheny County Controller.

Chelsa Wagner vacated the job earlier this year when she was sworn in as an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge. Governor Tom Wolf nominated O'Connor to replace her. O'Connor told KDKA-TV that he'll start work on Monday.

But if he wants to keep the job, he'll have to run for it next year