Cordarrelle Patterson, former Atlanta Falcons RB, signs with Steelers: report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing running back and veteran kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that Patterson and the Steelers reached an agreement on a two-year contract. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on X that the deal is worth $6 million.

Patterson, the latest move in a busy offseason for the Steelers, joins a strong running back room in Pittsburgh that includes Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. He also reunites with Arthur Smith, who was his head coach in Atlanta from 2021 to 2023. Smith is now the Steelers' offensive coordinator.

Patterson will also see time on special teams. He has been named to the Pro Bowl four times as a return specialist. Over his 11-year career, he has nine kick return touchdowns.

In 43 games over the last three seasons with the Falcons, Patterson had 347 carries for 1,494 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 82 passes for 708 yards and six touchdowns. He also tallied 34 kick returns and one touchdown during that span.

The 33-year-old Patterson was drafted in the first round of the 2013 draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He has also played for the Raiders, Bears and Patriots.

The Patterson signing comes on the day NFL owners approved a new kickoff rule, which is expected to increase kick returns. For the 2024 season, kickoffs will not look the same.