Coraopolis man faces new charge in death of business associate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Coraopolis man arrested in connection with his business associate's death is facing a new charge after police said he previously tried to pay someone $50,000 to do the killing.

Allegheny County police on Thursday announced 41-year-old Jeremy Fisher has been charged with one count of criminal solicitation. Detectives said while talking to a witness during their investigation into 57-year-old George Dayieb's death, they learned Fisher had previously offered someone $50,000 to kill Dayieb.

Dayieb was found dead with a single gunshot wound to his head inside a trailer in Clarion County on Dec. 29. Fisher, along with 58-year-old William Fortuna and 20-year-old Braden Elliott, were charged in Dayieb's disappearance and death.

The investigation started on Dec. 27, when Kennedy Township police found an empty black pick-up truck near Robinson Boulevard and Ewing Road. Officers learned it was registered to F5 Construction Services, owned by Dayieb, whose significant other had reported him missing and endangered that day.

Detectives learned Dayieb met with Fisher, an associate of three years, by a Citgo off Broadhead Road in Coraopolis to collect nearly $440,000 in debt that Fisher owed for construction equipment. Police said they had video evidence of Dayieb getting into Fisher's vehicle near the Citgo.

Together, police said Fisher, Fortuna and Elliot conspired to kill Dayieb, with Elliot shooting Dayieb in the back of the head, killing him. Investigators said Fisher directed Elliott to bring Dayieb's body to Myers Hollow Road in Licking Township in Clarion County and hid him in a trailer.

Fisher is still in the Allegheny County Jail.