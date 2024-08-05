Pittsburgh-area Big Lots among nearly 300 closing

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh-area Big Lots is one of nearly 300 that will be closing.

The Columbus-based retailer said last month that it planned to shutter 35 to 40 stores, but its website as of Friday listed 293 locations that will be closing soon, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

One of those locations is the Big Lots on Gracy Center Way in Coraopolis. A banner online says "closing this location," and offers up to 20% off.

The Coraopolis Big Lots is one of six that are closing in Pennsylvania, according to the company's website. In the Pittsburgh area, there are still over a dozen locations still open in places like Aliquippa, Kittanning, Penn Hills, Ross Township, Uniontown, Bridgeville, Washington, Butler, Greensburg and West Mifflin.

As of Friday, Big Lots' website said it operates nearly 1,400 locations. Those closing account for more than 20% of stores across the country, The Columbus Dispatch said.

The retailer's sales fell 10% to $1 billion in the first quarter, CBS News reported last month. President and CEO Bruce Thorton said sales have taken a hit "due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items," according to CBS News.