Coping with depression during the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you are not feeling the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, you are far from alone.

The hype around the holiday paints a rosy picture of family and togetherness, but not everyone experiences it.

The barrage of images on TV and social media says we should be celebratory and happy, but there are a lot of reasons why someone might not be themselves, and the solution for them might be you.

Most of us don't live a Norman Rockwell life, and for some, amidst all the celebrating, the holiday can be painful, especially if you've lost someone.

"It's about the reflection of the fact that many people have lost loved ones or there are strained relationships. And the holidays represent a reminder a very strong reminder of what's not there anymore," says Dr. Rueben Brock, psychologist, counselor and assistant professor at PennWest California.

"There may be a lot of grief around not having that person with you," Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt of Cleveland Clinic added.

Dr. Brock and Dr. Prewitt say this kind of melancholy is understandable.

"It's okay if you're just not in that joyous mood, and so part of it is just understanding that for a lot of people, this is a difficult time of year," Dr. Prewitt said.

"For many people, this can take hold of your life and completely change your experience," Dr. Brock said.

Dr. Brock says to change the narrative.

"Remember to find ways to appreciate what you do have going on, what loved ones are still with you and what goodness there is to be thankful for. So, you want to be focusing on what is there rather than what's not there."

"I think trying to connect with loved ones who are in your life, trying to find things that bring you joy," said Dr. Prewitt. "That social connection can be a really important part of being able to work through it."

The experts agree: Don't isolate.

Dr. Brock says to be sensitive to those around you.

If you happen to know somebody who has lost someone or seems down, reach out to them. Maybe you've got an extra seat at the Thanksgiving table. The person might not want to join you, but at least they know you are interested.

How does someone recognize in themselves or someone else that they have a problem?

The major signs are a loss of interest in things you used to enjoy, isolation, a change in appetite, or a feeling of worthlessness and trouble sleeping.

You have to break the rut. Go take a walk. Breathe some fresh air. Call someone. As Dr. Brock said, focus on what you do have.

The key is, you are not alone, and people do care.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Help is available 24 hours a day.