Duke's Cooper Flagg throws down must-see dunk against Pitt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg went viral for a dunk during Tuesday's game against Pitt.

The freshman guard posterized Pitt forward Guillermo Diaz Graham in the second half of Tuesday's matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg picked off an entry pass near Pitt's basket before going coast-to-coast and throwing down a powerful dunk through Diaz Graham, who was called for a foul on the play. The one-handed dunk sent Flagg's teammates and the crowd into a frenzy with 17 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half. Flagg hit the free throw to complete the three-point play.

Flagg is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Coming into Tuesday's game, he was averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the No.4-ranked Blue Devils.

Pitt came into the game on a five-game winning streak. The Panthers trail Duke by double digits with less than 8 minutes to play on Tuesday.